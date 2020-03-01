Sheriff: Ronald Kuruz, 80, missing found safe – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Barron County Sheriff's Office says that Ronald Kuruz, 80, has been found safe, KSTP reported.

According to the sheriff's office, Ronald Kuruz of Cameron, Wisconsin, was last seen leaving his residence around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say he fell twice on the steps outside the residence. After he was able to get up, he walked to his blue Dodge truck and drove west toward Barron, Wisconsin.

Kuruz is described as 6 feet, 220 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown pants, blue sweatshirt and a brown jacket. Possibly you still drive your 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad blue.