Sharks Hand Penguins 6th Straight Loss, 5-0 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (AP) – Sidney Crosby is responsible for the current routine of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th laundering of the race and the San Jose Sharks sent the Penguins to their first losing streak of six games in eight years with a 5-0 victory on Saturday by the night.

"I put it on myself," Crosby said. “I have to take a step forward in key situations. When you are like this and you lose games, you need great plays and great performances. I have not done that. That depends on me. "

Crosby has one goal, no assists and a score of minus-8 during the team's first six-game skid since the 2011-12 season. Pittsburgh has been outscored 24-8 with all losses in regulation, falling from first place to third in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins even ran out of wins in a California swing against the three lower teams in the Western Conference, having lost to Los Angeles and Anaheim earlier this week.

"I think we're fighting it," Crosby said. “When you start playing, you can force it a little. When it goes your way, all those things fit together. At this moment, it is happening. If we can get an advantage and put ourselves in a better place that way, everything is going well. ”

Logan Couture, Joe Thornton, Timo Meier and Joel Kellman also scored to give the Sharks consecutive victories after a streak of five consecutive losses.

The Sharks jumped to the top at the end of the first period when Marc-Edouard Vlasic fed Kane with a stretch pass for a getaway. Kane split two defenders and beat Tristan Jarry for his 22nd goal of the season.

"They are a team that is obviously pushing for the playoffs and with the position we are in, we have to try to take the attitude of ruining the seasons of some people," Kane said. "I just tried to contribute to that tonight."

San Jose then hit twice in a span of just three more minutes in the second period with Meier scoring from the circle just after a Pittsburgh defense penalty Marcus Pettersson finished and then Kellman followed him with another from a similar point in transition. .

Things got a little hot shortly thereafter between San Jose defender Radim Simek and Pittsburgh striker Patric Hornqvist. Simek even pushed a line judge after the match, but there was no additional penalty for that infraction.

Couture and Thornton added goals in the third period.

"We just weren't very good tonight," Penguin coach Mike Sullivan said. "It is my responsibility to try to make this team play to their abilities." We know that we are a good team when we play the right way. We got away from it tonight.

The game provided a return home for Sharks star Patrick Marleau, who was traded to Pittsburgh on Monday for a conditional 2021 draft pick.

Marleau, 40, played 1,551 games for the Sharks, but was traded for the chance to win his first Stanley Cup with San Jose out of the question. Marleau said before the game that he could imagine returning to San Jose next season when he would have the opportunity to break Gordie Howe's career record in the games played.

Marleau received a warm ovation during an interruption of the game in the first period by a grateful crowd that included his wife and four children, who wore their new No. 12 Penguin shirts for the occasion.

NOTES: Sharks D Jacob Middleton left with an apparent left leg injury in the third period. … Line Judge Tony Sericolo left late in the first after being cut by Sharks F Noah Gregor near the boards. Sericolo returned in the second period. … Penguins D Brian Dumoulin and John Marino, and F Nick Bjugstad, all skated before the game, but remain sidelined.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Penguins: Ottawa host on Tuesday.

Sharks: Toronto host on Tuesday.



