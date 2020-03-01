Shania Twain chooses Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo as Dream Headliners for New VH1 Divas Live

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

When asked for an alignment for a possible restart of the charity concert, the creator of hits & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; He also names Ariana Grande and the legend of Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks.

Country star Shania twain I would love to organize a new VH1 Divas Live concert with Jennifer Lopez Y Lizzo leading the lineup.

The famous hitmaker "You & # 39; re Still the One" helped launch the first annual event in 1998, taking the stage in New York City alongside Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion Y Gloria Estefan, with Carole king Making a special guest appearance.

The charity concert, which benefited the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, was held with a new list of artists every year until 2004, after which it was revived in 2009 for a four-year career, and again for a show in 2016

Shania is eager to see the show be the center of attention again, and this time, she would like the superstar J.Lo to be in front and center.

When asked to present the bill of his dreams for a possible restart, the singer said in the US daytime program "Strahan, Sara and Keke"," Jennifer Lopez would be the first on my list. "

Shania would also take the opportunity to have Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks Join the party, calling it "probably one of the best story tellers, singers / songwriters in history," and completed the artists with Ariana Grande and Lizzo

"I would like Ariana Grande. I think it's an incredible diva in the best way," he said, before adding Lizzo, "(The) newest on the scene, it's a power."

"That would be a great collection of ladies, don't you think?" she smiled.