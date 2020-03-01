See: & # 39; SNL & # 39; warns about coronavirus in Cold Open

%MINIFYHTML887a88a9ce721576b218dae0aad87f0c11% %MINIFYHTML887a88a9ce721576b218dae0aad87f0c12%

The "SNL,quot; last night opened with a White House press conference held by no less than Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) to listen to the general public about the spread of the coronavirus.

A set of familiar faces on the ring road seems to answer questions, including Ben Carson (Keenan Thompson) and Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (John Mulaney ), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch).

Ben Carson of Thompson tells the American public that he can buy brand-name MAGA protective face masks, but they take time to arrive because they are made in Wuhan, China.

Armisen's Bloomberg is closely followed by Warren (McKinnon) and she jokes, "Did you really think you were going to get away from me so easily? I follow you and make your life hell. I could be fifth in the polls, but I'm the one number 1 in your nightmares, Mike. "

Larry David, like Bernie Sanders, argues against the use of Purell hand sanitizer: “I received a bottle of that rubbish and the label says it kills 99.99% of germs. What happens to the top .01%? Why are we protecting them?

You can watch SNL's "Cold Open,quot; here and Saturday Night Live on NBC, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.