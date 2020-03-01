San Francisco police make the second arrest in a Bayview recycling assault on racial charges – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A second arrest was made in connection with the racially motivated theft of a senior Asian man in the Bayview District of San Francisco, police said on Sunday. Jonathan Amerson, 56, a San Francisco resident, turned himself in to the police at the Bayview police station at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of elder abuse, police said.

Police said Amerson was involved in a previous incident about two months ago where he reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area.

A reservation photo for Amerson was not available on Sunday, but should be available on Monday, the SFPD said.

The SFPD said the arrest was the result of community cooperation and assistance, as well as the efforts of the Bayview police station and its special investigations division.

The first suspect in the incident was arrested Thursday. He was identified as Dwayne Grayson, 20. Grayson faces charges that include robbery, hate crimes and elder abuse. He was arrested in front of his residence in the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m. from Thursday.

Grayson was also determined to be the person who recorded and published the video of the incident on social networks.

“What we saw in that video was horrible. Make no mistake about it, ”said San Francisco police chief Bill Scott. "We listen to people from all over the country, not just from San Francisco."

A GoFundMe page has been created for the elderly victim: Bayview Victim Family Fund.

According to the San Francisco Community Youth Center, the man collected recycling to support his family and donation funds will go to his basic needs, such as rent and public services.

Police said that although two suspects have been arrested, there is still an open investigation into the incident. Anyone with information about the incident should call the 24-hour SFPD information line at 415-575-4444.