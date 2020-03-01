Samsung, Realme, Oppo and iQoo launch new smartphones in India; This iPhone named best selling phone of 2019; and other technological news of the week

According to the latest report by the Omdia research firm, Apple iPhone XR is the world's best-selling smartphone for the year 2019. The report says that Apple sent 46.3 million iPhone XR units worldwide during the year. According to the report, 5 of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world are iPhones. These also include the last three iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The fifth iPhone in the list of the 10 best-selling phones worldwide is the iPhone 8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A50 and Galaxy J2 Core are the other five. Click to read the full story