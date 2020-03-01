Sami Valimaki wins the first European Circuit title in the Oman Open play-off | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML773a538d8a601a58320d3e6e840d3dcd11% %MINIFYHTML773a538d8a601a58320d3e6e840d3dcd12%





Sami Valimaki was making his sixth start on the European Tour

Sami Valimaki took an inaugural title of the European Circuit after defeating Brandon Stone in a tie-break at the Oman Open.

Valimaki bore a 20-foot birdie at the last to close a two below 70 at Al Mouj Golf and join Stone at 13 below, before beating the South African with a pair in the third extra hole.

A penultimate hole bogey saw Adrien Saddier finish a shot out of the third place ahead of Guido Migliozzi and Mikko Korhonen, while Jordan Smith of England finished four strokes in the sixth draw.

Saddier was pursuing an inaugural title of the European Circuit

"It's amazing," said Valimaki. "There are not many words to say, it is incredible. After the ninth hole when I did a double I knew that the tenth hole is good and I had to make a birdie about it."

"I didn't get a good pair on the 11th and after that bogey I felt like & # 39; it's fine, this is gone & # 39; but then I just made a face, made three birdies and, in the last one, an amazing birdie,quot; .

Valimaki started the week as world number 372

Starting the day in a six-way tie for the lead, Valimaki rolled on an eight foot footer in the second and recovered from a spot in the room by birdie in the seventh par five and adding another 12 foot in the next.

Valimaki accumulated a double bogey in the ninth after finding a bunker with his focus and then flying his third shot on the green, only to recover with a gain of ten feet in the tenth.

European Tour Golf Live

The Finn made bogeys the next and canceled a birdie on 12 with a spot on 14, before getting up and down from the green of 16 and picking up a shot at the last to extend the contest.

After matching the first two play-off holes, Stone was unable to get up and down near the grandstand number 18 and bogey to allow Valimaki to secure the victory with a pair of three feet.

Stone made four birdies and two bogeys during the final round.

Saddier mixed six birdies with three bogeys to finish in third place, while George Coetzee published two eagles on his way to a close 66 to share sixth place with Smith, Alejandro Canizares and Rasmus Hojgaard.