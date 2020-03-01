Salford 12 – 22 Wakefield





Max Jowitt of Wakefield inspired his side to victory

Salford fell to his fourth loss of the season in a 22-12 loss at home to Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

%MINIFYHTML56ff42ca1821977c11714db275b7cbb911% %MINIFYHTML56ff42ca1821977c11714db275b7cbb912%

Max Jowitt tried and kicked three goals when Trinity won the victory at AJ Bell.

In a careless matter dominated by defense and mistakes, it was the visitors who managed to make the most of their opportunities.

Wakefield selected the full-back Jowitt in the halves with injured Ryan Hampshire and Danny Brough. For Salford, Chris Atkin continued to replace the suspended Kevin Brown.

It was a cautious opening spell with both teams completing their sets and trying to build a field position.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to separate in the tenth minute, but Ken Sio dropped the download of Pauli Pauli.

However, Salford broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, when Tui Lolohea found Sio in the flank space and then supported the end so that the return pass scored.

The media failed to convert their own attempt, so it remained a 4-0 lead.

At 21 minutes, Trinity released forward Joe Westerman was forced to leave with an injury, but the visitors nonetheless responded shortly thereafter to move on.

Reece Lyne crossed the center and Jowitt was at hand in support to cross. Jowitt made no mistake with his conversion from the front.

Trinity had a great opportunity to increase his lead in the 26th minute, but Alex Walker spilled Ryan Atkins' pass.

They then lost Jordan Crowther for a head test after receiving a blow.

Salford's prostitute, Joey Lussick, was about to try, but was dragged inches from the line and Jacob Miller of Wakefield failed an attempt to drop the goal in the halftime blow, which means he kept 6-4 in the interval.

The Red Devils returned to the front after the break when a quick turn to the right found Sio and the Australian dove. Lolohea was unsuccessful with his kick from the sideline, but Salford led 8-6.

However, it didn't last long, thanks to Tom Johnstone.

Atkins managed to attract two defenders and launch a perfect discharge to the end, who approached. Jowitt added the extras and the visitors had a 12-8 buffer.

Wakefield tried to turn the screws and forced an abandonment of the goal line in the 56th minute.

It was revealing when Lyne placed Bill Tupou in the corner with a glow. Its unloading with one hand freed the end to dive acrobaticly in the corner.

Jowitt could not convert the score, but Trinity was in control at 16-8.

With the clock against him, Salford struggled to organize a response, and the competition was beyond doubt when Kelepi Tanginoa went through a soft defense to score.

Sio grabbed his second attempt with eight minutes left, but it wasn't enough to reverse the result.

The defeat left the Red Devils two points above Toronto, which is at the bottom.