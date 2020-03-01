Saint West is adorable in a buggy with mom Kim Kardashian

%MINIFYHTMLab2f07b74af14d437808deb6d5076d7011% %MINIFYHTMLab2f07b74af14d437808deb6d5076d7012%

Although Kim Kardashian has been the subject of a lot of fashion news because she was in Paris for fashion week, she shared a photo of herself with four-year-old Saint West, riding a cart on her Wyoming ranch. If Chicago "Chi Chi,quot; West is Kim Kardashian's twin, Saint West is Kanye's. Usually, Saint is preparing him for the camera and is often seen dancing on video at Kanye Sunday Services, but in the photo he can see next, Saint looks at the camera with a serious expression. Kim Kardashian purses her lips and shows a peace sign to the camera.

Kanye and Kim bought the Wyoming ranch in 2019, and many suspect that they could eventually build a church on the property with more than 4,500 acres of land, Kim and Kanye can build whatever they want. It was reported that Kanye has a music studio at the ranch and that's where he finished recording his album. Jesus is born. In addition to the music studio, there is a restaurant and plenty of space for outdoor activities.

Kim Kardashian has shared multiple photos of her and the children of the Wyoming Ranch on her Instagram and other social media accounts.

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 161.5 million Instagram followers below.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a self-taught high school selfie. Immediately, people began comparing the mother of four 39-year-old sons with their two-year-old daughter Chicago West. The resemblance between mother and daughter is clear and Kim's followers were amazed at how little Chicago looks like her mother.

The same is always said of Saint, who is the eldest son of the couple. Psalm West is eight months old and although he looks a lot like Kanye, it is still too early to know who he will look more like.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of Kim Kardashian and Chicago West below.

Kim Kardashian posts a high school throwback photo and people are going crazy – Chicago & # 39; West Chi Is & # 39; It is your twin! https://t.co/doUTlRE51s – Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) March 1, 2020

What do you think about Kim Kardashian and Chicago West? Do you agree with those who say she is your little twin?

Do you think Saint West is the living image of Kanye?



