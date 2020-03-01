Rohingya crisis: refugees fear returning to their home in Myanmar | News

Rohingya Muslims who fled a campaign of violence against them in Myanmar are still afraid to return to their homes, even though the government said it is now ready to receive them.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017.

A recent ruling by the UN court ordered Myanmar to protect them.

Tanvir Chowdhury from Al Jazeera reports from the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.