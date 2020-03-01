Ric Ocasek's widow feels betrayed for being out of her will

Instagram

Former model Paulina Porizkova has officially submitted legal documents to seek a portion of her deceased husband's estate after she was omitted from her will in the middle of her divorce proceedings.

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has qualified her omission of her late husband Ric OcasekIt will be an act of "betrayal."

The couple was in the middle of a divorce process at the time of The cars The leader's death in September 2019, but the stars were still living together in their marriage home in New York City, where Porizkova found him dead after a surgical procedure, a discovery that, according to her, was the "worst moment" of their life.

It was subsequently reported that Ocasek had deliberately modified his will in the weeks prior to his death from heart disease, accusing Porizkova of having "abandoned" him, and since then he has contaminated his grieving process.

"It made the grieving process very, very complicated," he confessed in an interview on the CBS Sunday Morning program in the United States.

"I would love to be sad and miss him and not feel this incredible pain and betrayal as well."

The couple had separated more than a year before the disappearance of the musician, but Porizkova, who was 19 when he met Ocasek, then 40, in 1984, revealed that she was not the one who wanted the divorce, so she continued living with the singer, the father of his two children, hoping to maintain a close bond.

"He was still the man he loved and had grown up with. And he really couldn't imagine life without him," Porizkova said.

She insists that she has no idea why Ocasek decided to eliminate her completely from her will, and it's a question she will fight forever. "I will never get an answer. And that sucks."

Porizkova is still trying to overcome the pain of Ocasek's unexpected death, but it has been an emotional roller coaster while adapting to life without his lifelong love.

"Yesterday I had a kind of nervous breakdown," he laughed. "And today I feel a little stronger. And somehow, this is freeing me. It's really, really scary. I didn't necessarily want it. But this is what I got. And so, I have to learn how to use my wings now." .

Porizkova officially filed court documents in search of a portion of Ocasek's assets, worth at least $ 5.1 million in December.

She was not the only family member snubbed in the 75-year-old testament, she also seemed to have eliminated two of her six children from a previous relationship. They still have to formally disclose if they are going to question the decision.