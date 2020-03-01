Rhode Island health officials confirm the first COVID-19 case in the state

%MINIFYHTML20b6358790368a6c5b96694d78c11a9911% %MINIFYHTML20b6358790368a6c5b96694d78c11a9912%

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The first case of the new COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Rhode Island, state public health officials announced Sunday.

The Rhode Island Health Department said the person was about 40 years old and had traveled to Italy in mid-February. State public health officials are working with the hospital where the unidentified person is currently being treated to ensure that all infection control protocols are followed.

The person tested positive for COVID-19, and those results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation, Dr. Nichole Alexander-Scott, director of state health, said at a conference on Sunday. Press

“At this time, the overall level of risk for Rhode islanders is low. There is no need to panic, there is no need to be afraid, "Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo said at the press conference.

The first death reported in the United States by the new coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle, which led the governor of Washington to declare a state of emergency. The United States has about 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which first appeared at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. Worldwide, the number of people sick with the virus was around 83,000 on Friday, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

Most infections cause mild symptoms, such as cough and fever, although some may become more severe and cause pneumonia. Older people, especially those with chronic diseases such as heart or lung disease, are especially vulnerable. Health officials think it spreads mainly from the drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States is considered small. But that number is expected to grow, and health agencies have been intensifying efforts to identify those who may be sick.

The approach to those who have been in direct contact with the person in Rhode Island has begun. The agency said great efforts are being made to ensure that these people undergo a 14-day period of self-control of symptoms in the home with public health supervision, also known as quarantine.

The person in question had limited trips to Rhode Island since he returned from Italy and had not been to his place of work since he returned. The person's immediate family members have started the self-quarantine.

The CDC is managing efforts to track people on this person's return flight to the United States.