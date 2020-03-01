Reginae Carter celebrates her coach's birthday with an emotional message

Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, celebrates the birthday of someone who is really important: her coach. She shared an emotional message on her social media account to mark this event, and you can see it below.

‘Happy birthday to the best coach of all time @iamthekingoffitness! You make every workout so fun and motivating. Every time I leave your gym, I also feel good, and that's what it is about! Enjoy your day ! You deserve it ! I mean … You are the secret behind all these lovely bodies & # 39; & # 39 ;. Nae subtitled his post.

Someone said, "That's right, baby, get ready at all times for those who hate you,quot; and one commenter posted this: "Training motivation and determination and building profits."

Another follower posted this: "Happy birthday,quot; … I'm proud of you @colormenae You finally heard your mom … You are a winner! "

A fan published this: "Nae has been killing him with the glow and the vibrations," and another follower said: "You, mom's daughter, you are such a beautiful young girl."

Another commenter posted this: "Damm Nae, you've been in the neck these last weeks more than ever and I'm here for it."

Someone else said: ‘Girl alone * kills us and then 😍😍 how cute is that kitchen 2 by the way 💕💜💕’

Another Instagram installer posted this: Sigue It's still natural for me, please! Never change that "

Apart from this, Nae appeared in the headlines not long ago when she moved into the camera.

She shared a clip of her twerking while in a club, and the haters hated him. His twerking movements were not so good because he wore tight jeans, and you can't always do your best in certain outfits.

But his enemies were happy to receive the comments and hit Nae.

Ad

His diehard fans defended Nae as expected.



Post views:

0 0