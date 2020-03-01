Rasheeda Frost surprises fans of love and hip hop: Atlanta with this unexpected photo of her grandson

Rasheeda Frost surprised her fans recently, since the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star shared a stunning new image on Instagram.

The unexpected thing about the publication of the 37-year-old reality show talent was the fact that he posed for the camera with his grandson, Kayden, who turned eight recently, because, in the caption, Rasheeda congratulated him on the special. chance.

The sweet publication was completely unexpected for Rasheeda's fandom, since many could not believe that she was already a grandmother, mainly due to her youthful expression. Many of his surprised followers asked him about his "newly revealed,quot; grandson in the comments.

Rasheeda became a grandmother when she married her current husband, Kirk Frost, whose youngest daughter, Kelsie, is Kayden's mother.

Rasheeda and her spouse were married 19 years ago, and their relationship seems to be going well even after so much time and the cheating drama involving Jasmine Washington.

The couple made headlines in November when Kirk visited Instagram to express how he felt about Rasheeda in a love post.

At that time, the loving husband shared a photo of himself posing with his wife and confessed his love in the legend as he wrote: "You know you are in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." . "

Supporters of the two stars praised Kirk for his words of worship and congratulated him on his lasting relationship, as one user wrote that the message was beautiful before adding "I am proud that you two continued to fight for better or worse,quot; .

In a recent interview, Rasheeda revealed how he keeps everything together: "It's important, don't be too complacent. They've always led me to create things. I have vision panels of what I want to achieve, and I stay motivated to do things. Also it's important to do the things you enjoy and solve problems that are relevant to you. Take my exercise video, it gives me a lot of pleasure, and the satisfaction of exercising and being healthy has always been part of my life. I was a gymnast when I was a child and I played basketball in high school. It's easy to be active when you're young. But it's an uphill battle when you start having children and you see that the weight falls on you a little differently and you stay a little longer. I'm in the television, so I always want to see my best. But it’s a problem anyone can have. I’m helping people take care of themselves while I take care of myself. "

The celebrity couple is scheduled to appear in the next season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, which will be released in March.



