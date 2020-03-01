Rangers: Steven Gerrard disappointed by the players, says Jermain Defoe | Soccer news

Defoe says former England teammate Gerrard is still the right man for the job at Ibrox





Steven Gerrard questioned the desire of his players after his defeat at Hearts

%MINIFYHTML78aadf2370b360e6169045f960d57a4b11% %MINIFYHTML78aadf2370b360e6169045f960d57a4b12%

Jermain Defoe says that Rangers players have let Steven Gerrard down after they were eliminated from the Scottish Cup in Hearts on Saturday.

It was the Rangers' third defeat since the winter break, and their second in Tynecastle, a streak that has also seen them drop 12 points behind Celtic leaders in the Scottish Premier League title race.

Defoe admitted: "If we want, we disappoint the manager."

"I think it's important, as a group, that we stay together. It's easy when you win and everyone is together and going around."

0:46 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he didn't recognize his side during his 1-0 loss to Hearts in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he didn't recognize his side during his 1-0 loss to Hearts in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup.

"I think it's important that we stay together as a group no matter what happens. That's all you can do right now."

Gerrard said Saturday's cup outing was "the lowest I've felt since I came to the club," before adding: "I want to win here, I'm desperate to win here. Looking from the side today, I didn't get the impression. that the feeling between my players was the same. "

But the defeat at Hearts came a few days after the Rangers secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League, and Defoe says the achievement shows that Gerrard is still the right man for the job at Ibrox.

Ross Co vs Rangers Live

"Of course. The last 16 in Europe are an incredible achievement for this football club," he said.

"It's just a case that the team is consistent, which is probably the most difficult thing in football, but the best teams make it game after game after game, being consistent, achieving those best performances."

"Obviously, there are times like Wednesday night when you look at the team and think: & # 39; That is a superior team and a strong team. & # 39; Then we come here and we are disappointed.

1:38 Rangers chief Steven Gerrard explains why striker Alfredo Morelos was absent from his team for the defeat of the Scottish Cup against Hearts Rangers chief Steven Gerrard explains why striker Alfredo Morelos was absent from his team for the defeat of the Scottish Cup against Hearts

"It's hard for me to say what the coach thinks. I don't know what the manager thinks. I can imagine how he feels because this is a football club where you have to act, win games and win trophies."

"That kind of pressure is reality and that is an opportunity to get our first trophy, so everyone is disappointed, of course. It's the same for everyone."

"We will go together, we will watch the game and then we will go from there."