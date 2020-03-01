R,amp;B singers Normani and Sza Bond for suffering from horrible acne!

Sza and Normani are two of the most popular R,amp;B singers in the world. They have a lot in common: they are beautiful, young, talented and black.

And both also suffer from horrible acne.

Sza began, explaining to his fans how he fights with acne:

I wake up every day crying for my skin lmao. If you have acne or any type of skin problem that is not resolved, "stress less, drink water and wash your face." I FEEL YOU . I LOVE YOU Let's solve it

Then, almost immediately, Normani intervened, signing everything Sza said.

Normani wrote:

I couldn't relate to this a deeper sister. surrender to the best and have absolutely no idea of ​​what is really happening. you're so beautiful inside and owo pooh

Here is the post:

Sza, real name Solána Imani Rowe, is a neo soul singer, whose music has been described as alternative R,amp;B, with elements of soul, hip hop, minimalist R,amp;B, cloud rap, witch house and chillwave. His debut studio album, Ctrl, was released on June 9, 2017, with the universal recognition of music critics. He debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200. UU. And finally it was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Normani, real name Normani Kordei Hamilton, is an inger and dancer. She auditioned as a solo act for the American television series The X Factor in 2012, after which she became a member of the Fifth Harmony girl group. While in Fifth Harmony, Normani competed in Dancing with the Stars (2017) and released the song "Love Lies,quot; (2018), a duet with Khalid. "Love Lies,quot; debuted in the United States at number 43, marking the highest debut on the US charts by a member of the women's group. It peaked in the top ten in the US UU. And it was certified quadruple platinum by RIAA.

After the indefinite pause of Fifth Harmony, Normani collaborated with several artists and released a two-song EP with Calvin Harris, Normani x Calvin Harris (2018). In November 2018, he released the single "Waves,quot; with 6lack. His duet with Sam Smith, "Dancing With A Stranger,quot; (2019), reached the top ten in the United Kingdom and the United States. In August 2019, Normani released his first single without a leading artist, "Motivation,quot;, which peaked in the Top 40. Normani followed him with a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj in the soundtrack of Charlie & # 39; s Angels (2019) and "Diamonds,quot; with Megan Thee Stallion for the soundtrack of the movie Birds of Prey (2020).