Home Entertainment R,amp;B singers Normani and Sza Bond for suffering from horrible acne!

R,amp;B singers Normani and Sza Bond for suffering from horrible acne!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Sza and Normani are two of the most popular R,amp;B singers in the world. They have a lot in common: they are beautiful, young, talented and black.

And both also suffer from horrible acne.

Sza began, explaining to his fans how he fights with acne:

I wake up every day crying for my skin lmao. If you have acne or any type of skin problem that is not resolved, "stress less, drink water and wash your face." I FEEL YOU . I LOVE YOU Let's solve it

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©