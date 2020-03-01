Rafael Nadal defends himself against Taylor Fritz to win the third title of the Mexican Open | Tennis news





Rafael Nadal is crowned champion of the Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal captured his third Mexican Open title on Saturday when he beat Taylor Fritz 6-3 and 6-3 in Acapulco.

Nadal survived 10 aces of Fritz and broke the service three times to beat the 22-year-old American.

"I couldn't be happier. I played a great event from the beginning to the end," Nadal told reporters.

"Acapulco was the first great title that I won in my career, so being able to stay here after 15 years is amazing. I can't thank enough people who make me feel at home every time."

The world number 2, Nadal, took the title 15 years in 2005 before claiming his crown in 2013, this time sweeping the draw without losing a set and improving to 20-2 in the event in general.

Fritz had reached the final by recovering from a set back and a 2-4 deficit to John Isner, but could not achieve such a return against Nadal. He is the only American besides Sam Querrey in 2017 to reach the final in Acapulco.

Despite the defeat, he marked the first Fritz final in an ATP 500 event.

"He is one of the best players who has played the game and showed me why that is tonight," said Fritz.

"This is one of my favorite tournaments every year. I'm glad I had a good week at one of my favorite events. I felt a lot of love throughout the week."

