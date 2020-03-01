R Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

The goals of the second half of Vinicius Junior and Mariano Díaz saw Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu, a result that raises Zinedine Zidane's side to the top of the League.

After a first half without goals in the Spanish capital, the hosts made the breakthrough with only 19 minutes to play thanks to Vinicius's deflected blow, before Mariano's effort at the time of injury sealed the victory.

As a result, the Real has surpassed the champions to leave a clear point at the top of the table with 12 games to play this season after finishing a streak of four consecutive defeats in the Classic.

