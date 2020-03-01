Quarantined patient released in San Antonio then tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The CDC announced on Sunday that a previously quarantined patient in San Antonio has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on March 1, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the patient has returned to the Texas Infectious Diseases Center for additional testing and monitoring in order to verify the last reading.

Nirenberg added that "the fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable."

The CDC said in a statement that the patient had negative results for two tests and was discharged from a local health center on Saturday. But then he returned after a pending laboratory test that was positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

This patient had been in isolation while receiving treatment at a local medical center for several weeks after a return to the United States from Wuhan, China, on a chartered flight from the State Department.

"At the time of discharge from the center, the patient was asymptomatic and met all the criteria for the release of the CDC: resolution of any symptoms and two consecutive sets of negative test results, collected more than 24 hours apart. upon release of the patient, the results of a subsequent sample were received and determined to be weakly positive. As a precaution, the CDC decided to re-isolate the individual at a local medical center. "

The patient discharged had contact with others while out of isolation, however, the CDC along with local public health partners are following up to "track possible exposures and notify them of their potential risk."

