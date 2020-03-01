Quarantine cruise couple will return home in North Texas on Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A couple from North Texas will spend another night in quarantine before returning home to Irving.

Tyler and Rachel Torres have spent the last two weeks in quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. They were among hundreds of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where dozens of people were infected with the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLafeec80eae7286d2679f5485d86ff7c811% %MINIFYHTMLafeec80eae7286d2679f5485d86ff7c812%

The couple has not experienced any symptoms of the disease, and told Robbie Owens of Up News Info 11 last month that they are excited to grab some Whataburger and "get on with their life."

For the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak, visit the CDC's Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.