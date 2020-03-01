QPR rejects Blackpool's request to speak with assistant manager John Eustace | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8f3b252812aa834b0083cd566c0aaa2e11% %MINIFYHTML8f3b252812aa834b0083cd566c0aaa2e12%





Blackpool wants to talk to John Eustace of QPR about becoming his boss

The Queens Park Rangers have rejected a request from Blackpool to speak with assistant manager John Eustace about his vacant position in management.

Blackpool's approach comes the same week that Oxford United rejected them to speak with their head coach Karl Robinson and Swindon to speak with Richie Wellens.

Blackpool fired manager Simon Grayson on February 12 after he led the team to just one victory in 12 games.

Acting chief David Dunn saw Blackpool achieve two victories in two under his leadership, as he claimed a late 2-1 victory at home against Ipswich on Saturday.

They currently sit in 13th place, 13 points from the play-off places.

Blackpool CEO Ben Mansford had previously said the club was willing to take his time to find a new manager.