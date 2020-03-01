Qatar bans travelers from Egypt for fears of the coronavirus | Qatar News

%MINIFYHTML8143bf09d10dc728cd4d93a64b96bb7f11% %MINIFYHTML8143bf09d10dc728cd4d93a64b96bb7f12%

The authorities in Qatar have temporarily banned all arrivals from Egypt, except the citizens of Qatar, for fear of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"As a public health measure, the State of Qatar has imposed a temporary restriction of entry to its territories to all those who come from Egypt through intermediate points." The Qatar Government Communications Office said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera on Sunday.

"The measure is temporary due to the spread of COVID-19."

The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on February 14, saying that the infected person was of foreign nationality. On February 19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it had been discharged from the hospital.

The Egyptian authorities have not published any more reports of infection.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health of Egypt, Khaled Megahed, told Ahram Online on Sunday that he "denies once again the detection of any diagnosed or suspected cases of coronavirus in all provinces."

Megahed & # 39; s The comments came after press reports indicated that two alleged coronavirus victims were taken to a hospital in northern Egypt to be quarantined.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed told the MBC Masr television channel on Saturday that pandemics "cannot be completely prevented … (but) their spread may be limited."

He added that there is "a high probability that we will get the coronavirus."

On Friday, the Egyptian cabinet denied rumors that authorities discovered a large number of new cases of coronavirus.

In a statement, he highlighted his "total transparency,quot; when dealing with alleged coronavirus cases, saying that any new infection would be announced immediately. WHO will also be notified, he added.

Two new cases

Qatar & # 39; s Ministry of Health On Sunday two more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, which raised the total number of cases to three. The two Qatari individuals were evacuated from Iran on February 27 and were placed in full quarantine.

The Gulf State Health Ministry said Saturday a The 36-year-old Qatari man who recently returned from Iran was his first confirmed case. I was in a stable condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the coronavirus in the Middle East, as it announced 11 deaths on Sunday, with a death toll of 54. More than 600 people have been infected.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain Ministry of Health confirmed six new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number to 47 cases, the state news agency reported.

Some neighboring countries have closed their borders with Iran and several countries have stopped flights.

Around the world, more than 2,900 people died from the rapidly spreading virus that appears to have originated in China in December.

More than 87,000 people have been infected worldwide.

On Friday, the WHO warned that the spread of the virus is "growing."