Protesters by Myon Burrell delay Klobuchar rally in Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Protesters in support of Myon Burrell have delayed the demonstration of Amy Klobuchar in St. Louis Park on Sunday night.

The organizers gathered outside St. Louis Park High School with posters and megaphones in support of Burrell being unjustly convicted in 2002. Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time.

Protesters arrived at the rally and took the stage, delaying the Klobuchar rally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

St. Louis Park police are on the scene, but they haven't done anything yet.

Check back with Up News Info for updates, as this is an ongoing situation.

