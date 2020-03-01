Protesters by Myon Burrell delay Klobuchar rally in Minnesota – Up News Info

Protesters in support of Myon Burrell have delayed the demonstration of Amy Klobuchar in St. Louis Park on Sunday night.

The organizers gathered outside St. Louis Park High School with posters and megaphones in support of Burrell being unjustly convicted in 2002. Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time.

Protesters entered the @amyklobuchar rally in St. Louis Park HS. The group is here in support of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a teenager several years ago, so he maintains his innocence. Senator Klobuchar was the county attorney during Burrell's first trial. @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/K45aGsr5Sq – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) March 2, 2020

Protesters arrived at the rally and took the stage, delaying the Klobuchar rally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The protesters have been inside the @amyklobuchar Rally for at least 45 min. The rally was supposed to start about 20 minutes ago. There is no sign that they plan to stop at this time. @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/PNdUsfJBgt – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) March 2, 2020

St. Louis Park police are on the scene, but they haven't done anything yet.

