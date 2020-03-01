President Ghani rejects the exchange of prisoners of the peace agreement with the Taliban | News

It is possible that a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban aimed at ending the longest war in the United States already faces obstacles, as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that his government had not accepted a clause established in the agreement .

Ghani opposed the arrangements under the agreement that would see the Afghan government release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a condition for direct talks between the armed group and the government.

"The government of Afghanistan has not pledged to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners," President Ghani told reporters in Kabul on Sunday, a day after the agreement was signed in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

After 18 months of negotiations and almost 20 years of war, the US UU. And the Taliban signed an agreement established to pave the way for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban's commitment that the Afghan territory will not be used to launch attacks against other countries.

There is great hope that the agreement will be followed by intra-Afghan talks among all the main stakeholders and with the aim of charting a course for peace in the country.

The Taliban had long refused to sit down with the Afghan government, calling it a "puppet regime."

The four-party agreement sets March 10 as the date for an intra-Afghan dialogue with the Ghani government, as well as an exchange of prisoners that would see the government release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban release 1,000 captives.

However, Ghani said: "It is not in the authority of the United States to decide, they are only a facilitator."

Al Jazeera & # 39; s Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from Kabul, said: "What we are seeing now are really all the problems that existed before returning to the surface today."

"Everyone would, ironically, agree that the agreement between the Taliban and the US, however difficult it may have been, was probably the easiest part of trying to bring peace to this country."

While the exchange of prisoners could become an obstacle for peace to return to the war-torn country, Ghani also said a seven-day "reduction in violence,quot; would continue, possibly until a complete ceasefire can be negotiated. .

The RIV, which saw a fall in violence and casualties across the country, had been a condition for the signing of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

The Taliban now control or influence more Afghan territory than at any other point since 2001 and have carried out almost daily attacks against military posts across the country.

The United States and the Taliban were about to sign a peace agreement in September 2019 when U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the talks after a Taliban attack killed a US soldier in Afghanistan.

Trump has long expressed his desire to get US soldiers out of Afghanistan and end the country's longest war. He is seeking re-election this year.

More than 100,000 Afghans have been killed or injured since 2009 when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting victims.