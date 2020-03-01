Preity Zinta's message for her husband on her 4th anniversary is all love

It is possible that Preity Zinta is no longer seen on the big screen often, but it is quite active in social networks, where we can glimpse your life. The actress keeps Internet users aware of her life by sharing regular updates on social networks. As recently, on the occasion of her 4th wedding anniversary, Preity took social media and shared a photo with her husband, Gene Goodenough, celebrating her big day with her fans.

Preity, who entertained us in several films such as Kya Kehna, Mission Kashmir, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste in the past, married Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

By sharing an adorable selfie with her husband, Preity captioned the post, "Happy anniversary, my love, it's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. I love you until the moon and back ðÂŸ ¥ ° # Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary # ting "

Now, isn't that the cutest post you've seen today? We wish the couple a very happy anniversary!