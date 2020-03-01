Porzingis Scores 38; Mavs beat wolves 111-91 without Doncic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kristaps Porzingis tied a high season with 38 points and caught 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and the Dallas Mavericks achieved a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Luka Doncic sitting with a sprained left thumb.

Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led with 20 points and never looked back. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points when the Mavericks won for the third time in four games.

%MINIFYHTML06b0b1db61487bf4fdc9ce9db722db8611% %MINIFYHTML06b0b1db61487bf4fdc9ce9db722db8612%

D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Minnesota lost for the 20th time in 22 games.

The Mavs are now 37-24 and will face the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).