Portrero Hill man family brutally murdered begs to keep the killer without parole – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Next month, a man convicted of a heinous murder over 40 years ago will be eligible for parole. But the victim's family says that the mere possibility of it happening is a judicial error that has victimized the family for decades.

Frank Carlson, 25, was with his wife Annette in his small house on Portrero Hill in San Francisco when an intruder broke in, tied him to a chair and beat him to death with a hammer and a wooden cutting board.

"… in what is probably one of the most horrible crime scenes ever found by police," Carlson's younger brother Eric said at a press conference on Sunday. "After her death, she took my sister-in-law up and raped her repeatedly for hours and hours."

Then, leaving Annette dead, the killer set the house on fire and left. Miraculously, she survived and a man named Angelo Pavageau, who lived nearby, was tried, sentenced and sentenced to death plus 54 years.

But two years later, the court overturned California's death penalty and all prisoners convicted at that time received their life with the possibility of parole. At that time there was no life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The victim's brother, Eric, says that because of this, every three years, Annette Carlson and the family have had to appeal to the probation board to make sure Pavageau remains in prison.

"This experience shattered her beyond words and the process makes her live it again and again," said Eric Carlson.

The system has trapped the family in a prison of their own, unable to spend that terrible night. But in 2008, voters approved the Victims of Crime Bill of Rights, or "Law of Marsy," which gives parole boards the possibility of deferring parole hearings for prisoners like Pavageau, now in their 70 years, for up to 15 years instead of the current three. .

"We are asking that on behalf of Annette and the surviving family," said Michael Agoglia, a lawyer who will defend the family's case before the probation board.

Pavageau's next parole hearing will be April 15 at the California Medical Center in Vacaville, where he is imprisoned. Eric Carlson says the family will be there again, trying to keep the killer behind bars and waiting for the board to invoke Marsy's Law and extend the time for his next hearing.

Perhaps as a way to avoid Marsy's Law, Pavageau has given up his last three parole hearings. But he can't avoid the hearing in April and the family hopes that after that, his next chance for freedom won't come in a long time.

“No one can bring my brother back,” said Eric, “but what people can do is help us overcome this. And that is the tragedy of the process, because the process is not designed with us in mind. "

The Carlson family says that public support is important in cases like theirs and that they have created a website, www.justiceforfrank.org, for people who want to help.