Porsha Williams flaunts a new look and her fans are here for it

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account, and fans can see that she is flaunting her new hair. Most of his followers are totally here for this new look of his, and they make sure to praise her in the comments.

Apart from this, Porsha recently went to Trinidad for the carnival, but got sick and could not attend the important event.

Before that, on the other hand, he went out with his friends and made sure to take many photos and film everything.

Porsha told his fans that he got sick and didn't have the opportunity to wear his Trinidad carnival costume. She shared a couple of videos of the beautiful piece for her followers to see in IG.

Here is the post Porsha shared to show her new hairstyle:

‘When you finish putting on makeup and realize that I could go on and shave that mustache 🤦🏾‍♀️❤️ 👨🏾’ Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said: "Who made your braids look good?", And a follower posted this: "Porsha grew up in me and I love you so much."

Another follower posted this: "Still beautiful," I have chin hair and a mustache, "and someone else said:" Right! I hate when that happens "but you still look beautiful."

A fan told Porsha that ‘You look great! You are my favorite housewife of all housewives! "And another follower said:" Those braids are hurting me. Probably because my edges have been very sensitive. "

A sponsor said: "You look so cute that I am your biggest fan with or without the program I love you, if I were in that showgirl they would love me just for my personality, baby."

Someone else praised the star RHJOA and said: ‘Porsha, you will always be beautiful inside and out! ❤️ @ porsha4real ".



