Police investigate the shooting in the report of a hotel in Minnetonka – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in Minnetonka are investigating after reports of shooting at the Marriott Hotel on Saturday night.

According to police, agents were sent to the Marriot hotel in the 5800 block of Opus Parkway around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting report.

%MINIFYHTML4a230a93c7d07d0a6306e0c56e2923b211% %MINIFYHTML4a230a93c7d07d0a6306e0c56e2923b212%

Witnesses told police that a person suffered unknown injuries, but that neither the alleged shooter nor the victim was at the scene when the officers arrived.

Police say it is believed to be an isolated incident and continues to investigate.

Anyone with information should call 911.