Police: 1 shot after a physical disturbance with a staff member in Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A person was shot after a physical confrontation in a business in Minneapolis on Sunday night, according to police.

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police confirmed that a suspect had a physical altercation with a staff member, at which time a gun was fired that hit a staff member. The person who was shot suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis police say the suspect fled on foot and they are actively investigating.