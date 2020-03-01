Photos: Kiara Advani burst at the airport

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Kabir Sadanand & # 39; s Fugly. However, the actress rose to fame after her season in the stories of Karan Johar & # 39; s Lust. With Kabir Singh and Good Newwz charging large amounts at the box office, Kiara is in a professionally happy space.

With Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaaiya 2, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitten, the young actress has an interesting line of projects in the near future. The actress has also garnered a large number of followers with her appearances, both on and off the screen.

The actress was photographed today at Mumbai airport. While airport looks are one thing these days, Kiara chooses to keep it simple with a cute gray long-sleeved shirt over a pair of torn jeans. She completed her look with a blue bag. The actress was seen without makeup and still looked perfect.

Look at the photos of Kiara Advani looking as beautiful as always here.