The Philippines is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Asia, and churches can traditionally rely on a great performance for mass Sunday services.

But fears about the spread of the coronavirus have had a dramatic effect on attendance.

Barnaby Lo from Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Manila.