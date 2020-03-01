Phil Foden starred as Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML328f5ababa21c5f67f4f001b362eb73c11% %MINIFYHTML328f5ababa21c5f67f4f001b362eb73c12%

Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final featured an exhibition of Phil Foden as the man of the match







Phil Foden produced an elegant display at Wembley that demanded attention

"It's time for Foden's career. He's really smart. Just look at him on the right side. He just keeps his career and loses Matt Targett in that left-back position. He was very smart on Foden's part. The moment of his career. It was absolutely perfect. " – Gary Neville

Foden's position for Manchester City's opening goal against Aston Villa

Sergio Agüero provided the final touch for Manchester City's opening goal against Aston Villa, but it was Phil Foden's career that made it possible. This last vision of his vast potential was enough to win the 19-year-old the man of the game award when City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win a third consecutive final of the Carabao Cup under Pep Guardiola.

The Wembley stage is where Foden belongs and where he will surely offer many more performances of this kind in the next decade. It is too good not to. The close control is perfect, the change of pace is impressive and the weight of the pass oozes quality. Encouragingly, Foden continues to sound remarkably grounded as well.

"I just couldn't wait to play," he said. Sky sports after. "What an incredible day. I am very proud. Every minute I do my best. I am happy to help the team."

No one could deny that he did exactly that when he made his first exit to City in more than a month. He looked instantly at his home in a wide correct role that may not be his natural position.

Foden celebrates with the prize for the man of the match and the trophy

Ernest Hemingway once said that one should never confuse movement with action and that Foden's willingness to remain still near the flank often seemed to guarantee that the action reached him.

"The most important thing that has impressed me is his patience to maintain his position out there," Neville said in a joint comment to Sky sports. "He hasn't chased the game like young players sometimes do when they don't get the ball all the time. He has shown great composure."

25 – The magnificent first touch causes the ball to fall, but its shot flies away from the far post 29 – The weighted ball finds Walker in the overlay but Agüero's shot is blocked 35 – He returns it to Agüero after another race before Sterling refuses 48 – He receives a pass and juggles the ball before his fierce shot is blocked. 49 – Superb instant control before playing a delicious reverse pass from behind 52 – Committed by Targett and Mings, but not deterred from firing another shot 55 – Try a cushioned volley in the way of a teammate 60 – It produces a shoulder drop to get away from Nakamba with ease 61 – Wonderful pass behind to put De Bruyne on the right track

After establishing Agüero, Foden almost had a goal of his own after another lovely first touch helped him open the space and shoot a shot across the far post.

Foden was close with one of his five shots against Aston Villa

However, most of his work was glorious for its simplicity. He found a teammate with 24 of his 25 passes in the first half, providing the width that bothered Villa so much and helped maintain the attack after the attack.

In the early stages of the second half, he really began to have fun. Upon receiving a pass just inside the middle of the Villa, he proceeded to juggle the ball four times before allowing it to touch the ground. Foden is humble off the field but there is arrogance in his power.

Foden's confidence in the ball highlights him as a great talent

Guardiola noticed it shortly thereafter, apparently reprimanding him for attempting an ambitious cushioned volley to a teammate on the edge of the opposition area when it would have been easier to shoot down the ball and see if an easier opportunity could present itself.

Clearly, Foden is still learning, but it would surely be a waste if he is not given many more minutes in the field to perfect his development before the end of the season. You have to show real patience while waiting for your opportunities.

Again, he seems to understand.

"You look at players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva," he said later. "It's not going to be easy to get into this team. When I do, I just have to make the most of it."

But that is what he is doing. His last 10 starts for Manchester City have brought two goals and seven assists. What could I do if the beginnings were made more frequently?

The comparison with Jadon Sancho is too tempting to resist. Born just a couple of months apart, the two outstanding talents of the 2017 U-17 World Cup winning team have chosen different paths. Sancho chose to leave the city. Foden decided to stay.

Sancho has become a superstar of Borussia Dortmund, of course. Since Foden arrived for the last 27 minutes against Villa in January with his team and five goals up, Sancho has scored as many Bundesliga goals as Foden has had Premier League minutes: five.

The city does not like the comparison, but it is relevant and, according to this evidence, that statistic should change. Without the title, Guardiola's approach is likely to be in the Champions League, so there is the possibility of giving Foden more minutes in the national competition.

Is there any reason to think I wouldn't take advantage of it?

There are players with a greater reputation in this team and the challenge of forcing their entry is enormous. But so are the rewards for Guardiola and Manchester City if they trust this early talent. Foden has shown once again that he is ready to shine right now.