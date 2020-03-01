Phaedra Parks shares some words about envy

Phaedra Parks felt the need to share some words about envy with his fans on social networks. You can see his latest post on his social media account below.

Phaedra appeared in the headlines not long ago when he shared some publications of his trip to New Orleans.

The woman shared a video on her social media account with her children in New Orleans. All of his fans have been waiting for this clip to see more of Phaedra's adventures in the city.

Her followers appreciated the fact that she shared this video and told her that she is a genuine woman, just because she responds to her fans in the comments section. You probably know that some celebrities still do this these days.

Anyway, here is the latest Phaedra post below:

"I'm too busy working on my own lawn to notice if yours is greener," Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said, "Baby that has borrowed grass. That herb is for anyone. You are still cute," and another follower posted this: "Say it louder so that people in the back can hear that message please."

Another follower wished Phaedra the best and said: "All the best for 2020 deserves nothing but happiness, love and peace."

Someone else posted this: ‘That's it! That is the tag line right there! Bring it back !!! "and a fan wrote:" @phaedraparks whoaaaa the message on this … I have to steal it. "

A follower mentioned the former Phaedra, Apollo Nida, and said the following: "I went and followed Apollo today, I realized that it was a ratchet and ridiculed it, and that women see themselves,quot; quickly stopped following. I'm good "@ phaedraparks,quot;.

Ad

The top fan was referring to bringing Phaedra back to RHOA. This is not the first time fans have asked Bravo TV to bring Phaedra back to the television series, as fans have been asking for it for a long time.



Post views:

0 0