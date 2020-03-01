Pete Buttigieg will end the White House offer after an unlikely increase | News

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as an unknown relative and positioned himself as the future of the party during an unlikely ascent to the highest level of a crowded field in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, withdrew from the campaign for the White House.

Buttigieg, 38, a former mayor of Indiana and a war veteran of Afghanistan, narrowly won the Iowa committees that started the nomination race in February and finished second in New Hampshire.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf2a4678872e7a5fb5623d918f02e963211% %MINIFYHTMLf2a4678872e7a5fb5623d918f02e963212%

But its initial impulse from rural states, mostly white, did not translate into success in the most diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina.

After finishing in a distant third place on the Nevada committees, Buttigieg was fourth on Saturday in South Carolina, where he won the support of only 3 percent of African-American voters.

Boost Biden?

The withdrawal of the centrist Democrat from the race could help former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate fellow who won a much-needed victory on Saturday and is now seeking to wrest the momentum of liberal leader Bernie Sanders in the 14 Super Tuesday nomination contests of this week.

Buttigieg announced his decision at an event in South Bend where he was twice mayor.

Buttigieg had tried to unite Democrats, independents and moderate Republican voters, arguing that his status as a Washington stranger could help defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the November general elections.

Buttigieg would have been the first openly gay presidential candidate in an important party in the history of the United States. She did not make her sexuality a central element of her candidacy, although her husband, Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher he married in 2018, accompanied him regularly in the election campaign.

His decision to leave school surprised some followers. A large crowd had already gathered on Sunday night for the scheduled event of the candidate in Dallas when they learned that it would no longer come.