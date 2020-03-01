Pete Buttigieg retires from the 2020 presidential race

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who shot himself to be a major contender in the Democratic race, is withdrawing his presidential candidacy, confirmed three attendees of his campaign to Up News Info News on Sunday. Buttigieg won the largest number of delegates at the Iowa assemblies and then placed second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to find a way forward after the defeats in Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg had planned to attend a city hall on Sunday night in Dallas, but then announced that the flight route to Dallas from Selma, Alabama, was diverting to South Bend to make an announcement. Buttigieg had just finished crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

A Buttigieg assistant said the campaign made a call from all staff when the announcement was made to the staff. The assistant said the conversation was about how proud they were of the campaign they had carried out and the victories they had achieved.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a City Council campaign event at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on February 27, 2020, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Getty



