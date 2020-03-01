Pete Buttigieg is finishing his presidential campaign, AP sources say – Up News Info

Pete Buttigieg, who went from being a midwestern mayor of a small town to being a top-notch candidate and breaks down barriers to the Democratic presidential nomination, is finishing his campaign.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg's decision told The Associated Press that he began informing campaign staff on Sunday. They were not authorized to speak in public and requested anonymity.

His campaign said Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to seriously compete for the presidency, was perhaps the most impressive candidate in the democratic, eloquent and disciplined field, and tried to prove that his party prospered when he embraced the candidates who offered a generational change.

But the millennial war veteran of Afghanistan ended up being more successful in winning older voters, while Senator Bernie Sander, 78, captured the energy of the youngest.

Voters saw Buttigieg in the most moderate lane of the Democratic camp, and flourished early with a top end on the Iowa committees and a second place nearby in New Hampshire. But as the race moved to more diverse states, less dependent on voters with a college education, Buttigieg had problems.

His departure from the race reflects the growing pressure among the more moderate Democrats to consolidate in an effort to curb the rise of Sanders, who Buttigeig said was too liberal to be elected.