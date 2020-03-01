Pete Buttigieg is finishing his presidential campaign, AP sources say – Up News Info

Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg appeals to the political center in Aurora city hall

Pete Buttigieg, who went from being a midwestern mayor of a small town to being a top-notch candidate and breaks down barriers to the Democratic presidential nomination, is finishing his campaign.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg's decision told The Associated Press that he began informing campaign staff on Sunday. They were not authorized to speak in public and requested anonymity.

His campaign said Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to seriously compete for the presidency, was perhaps the most impressive candidate in the democratic, eloquent and disciplined field, and tried to prove that his party prospered when he embraced the candidates who offered a generational change.

