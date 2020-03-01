Pete Buttigieg cancels his visit to Dallas, leaves the presidential race 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, canceled his visit to Dallas on Sunday after his decision to leave the 2020 presidential race, sources confirmed to Up News Info News.

Buttigieg had planned to speak at Main Street Garden, but instead he will return to Indiana, where he will speak tonight.

Since Saturday, there have been six new polls in Texas and the former mayor has had problems.

The Real Clear Politics Average poll shows Bernie Sanders leading with almost 30%, with Joe Biden in second place with almost 21% and Mike Bloomberg with 18%. Elizabeth Warren is further back in fourth place, where Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard followed.

Warren's campaign is among those who have volunteers who make phone calls and go out to the neighborhoods to walk in blocks, not only in Dallas, but throughout northern Texas. She campaigned in Houston yesterday.

Later tonight, Bloomberg will hold a rally in San Antonio. He canceled a rally in Fort Worth last week and has not yet rescheduled.

Sanders visited Mesquite earlier this year and held demonstrations throughout the state last weekend, attracting more leftist supporters.

However, many people are talking about Biden's great victory in South Carolina, and what that means moving forward. He won all counties in South Carolina.

Political analysts expect to see if trends emerge on Tuesday.

SMU Political Communication professor Stephanie Martin said that if polls indicate that people will move to Biden, it is very bad news for Sanders.

"If that means it was only once, people who want someone, but Sanders are still playing, then Bloomberg could be interesting, Biden could be interesting," he said.