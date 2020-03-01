Pep Guardiola rates the third consecutive victory of the Carabao Cup of Manchester City as & # 39; amazing & # 39; | Soccer news

Guardiola led the City to a fifth Carabao Cup title in seven years after a 2-1 victory over Dean Smith's team on Sunday

















2:21



Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

%MINIFYHTML020045f2fca8a4668efc7cafb38fe6b211% %MINIFYHTML020045f2fca8a4668efc7cafb38fe6b212%

Pep Guardiola praised the "amazing,quot; Manchester City performance against Aston Villa, which saw his team lift the Carabao Cup for the third consecutive year with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

A nervous opening in Wembley gave way to a safe performance of the City, with goal 22 of the season by Sergio Agüero giving them the lead and Rodri's header extending it after half an hour.

Anwar El Ghazi took advantage of John Stones' slip to unite Mbwana Samatta, whose brilliant header reduced the deficit before the break, but it was the incumbents who prevailed, despite a second 45-minute wilderness in north London.

The narrow victory earned Guardiola the eighth piece of silver from his term in the Etihad and the Spaniard smiled as he praised his team's performance.

"It was amazing," he said. Sky Sports "I think we had problems in the first minutes and in the last. They had two clear opportunities in the first minutes: the header and the corner. But we played very well, especially the second half with 2-1 (scoreboard). Sometimes No I know if you attack or just keep the result.

"We played really well. We hope to score more, but the game was good."

"Three times in a row is a great success. It's consistency and being there every day. It's amazing. It's not a great competition, but when I arrived, every game we tried to win, every competition we tried to win. Three times in a row, being here and winning , its alot ".

& # 39; Villa's approach changes to the survival of the Premier League & # 39;

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith also expressed pride in his squad, despite losing the first League Cup victory since 1996.

Talking to Laura Woods of Sky Sports, she said: "I thought we started the game really well. I thought we had a good game plan, we blocked the spaces they wanted to enter, but they scored very well- the first goal worked; Rodri He dropped a ball for Foden on the far post and Agüero got it in. I think if Tyrone (Mings) doesn't get half a block in it, Orjan (Nyland) probably saves him.

"We knew we were facing a very good team. It is the second goal we are probably disappointed with because it is a difficult way back against a team like Manchester City."

"With 1-0 you are always in a game and it certainly wasn't a corner kick. They (the officials) have made a mistake, that happens. We have to defend it better. Freddy Guilbert was marking Rodri and he probably should do better. It's a mountain to climb from there. Certainly began to climb the mountain, the players, and we got a great goal.

"But I'm very proud of the players for the character they showed in the defense you have to do against them. I thought we were really disciplined, we got some big blocks when we needed it, but it also seemed like a threat on the counter as good. We had some good times in the game and unfortunately today was not our day. "

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

On January 12, City subjected Villa to a 6-1 humiliation at Villa Park, a game in which Agüero scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39 ;, but Smith admitted that the lessons had been learned and applied , keeping them in good position for the remaining 11 games. of the Premier League season.

He added: "I think Stones has tripped and El Ghazi has put a great ball, but we talk about the space behind and to try to expose it today. We feel that when we play in Villa Park we play in front of too much and they are a team that wants to play in your half, so space will always be behind them.

"We had a little talk right at the end and I am very proud of them, but that is the kind of performance we need to put week after week. Today we face each other with a superior team and if we do that every week and put That performance, then we'll be fine.

"The focus will now change directly to the survival of the Premier League. We all saw the results yesterday that have put us in the last three now, but we have a game in hand and each game is a cup final for us."