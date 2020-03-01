Home Local News Pavel Francouz is the man for work in Avalanche net

Pavel Francouz is the man for work in Avalanche net

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Is Pavel Francouz this year's version of Jordan Binnington?
%MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea11% %MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea12%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The avalanche is in good hands in the goal.

%MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea13%%MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea14%

Pavel Francouz is demonstrating that he is highly capable of leading this team in the playoffs, and his experience and maturity suggest that he will flourish in that role.

%MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea15% %MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea16%

When or if the opening night opener Philipp Grubauer returns from an injury to the lower body that has it outside for an indefinite period, Francouz will probably still have control of the Colorado network.

The affable Francouz is in his first full season of the NHL, but he has 11 years of experience in big games. The native of the Czech Republic made six appearances for his country in international tournaments of 18 and 20 years and in the World Championship. He played professionally in the Czech Republic and in the Kontinental Hockey League of Russia before starting his North American race last season with the Colorado Eagles, where he became an AHL star player and led the franchise in the playoffs.

Since Grubauer fell on February 15 in the outdoor game in the Air Force, Francouz has gone 6-0-1, including 6-0 in his last six, when he allowed only eight combined goals. The Avs needed a strong goal during that time, after Mikko Rantanen joined his front teammates Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert on the disabled list.

Halfway through this streak, Francouz signed a two-year, $ 4 million contract extension on February 21 in Anaheim before beating the Ducks 1-0 in his first bleached NHL.

After Saturday's 3-2 victory at Nashville, Francouz is 19-5-3 and tied for second place in the NHL savings percentage (.929) and fifth in average goals against average (2.24). In comparison, Grubauer (18-12-4) ranks 16th in savings percentage (.916) and GAA (2.63).

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©