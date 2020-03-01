Pavel Francouz is the man for work in Avalanche net

%MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea11% %MINIFYHTML526773226e575bbe5ed6e5aca1f4caea12%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The avalanche is in good hands in the goal.

Pavel Francouz is demonstrating that he is highly capable of leading this team in the playoffs, and his experience and maturity suggest that he will flourish in that role.

When or if the opening night opener Philipp Grubauer returns from an injury to the lower body that has it outside for an indefinite period, Francouz will probably still have control of the Colorado network.

The affable Francouz is in his first full season of the NHL, but he has 11 years of experience in big games. The native of the Czech Republic made six appearances for his country in international tournaments of 18 and 20 years and in the World Championship. He played professionally in the Czech Republic and in the Kontinental Hockey League of Russia before starting his North American race last season with the Colorado Eagles, where he became an AHL star player and led the franchise in the playoffs.

Since Grubauer fell on February 15 in the outdoor game in the Air Force, Francouz has gone 6-0-1, including 6-0 in his last six, when he allowed only eight combined goals. The Avs needed a strong goal during that time, after Mikko Rantanen joined his front teammates Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert on the disabled list.

Halfway through this streak, Francouz signed a two-year, $ 4 million contract extension on February 21 in Anaheim before beating the Ducks 1-0 in his first bleached NHL.

After Saturday's 3-2 victory at Nashville, Francouz is 19-5-3 and tied for second place in the NHL savings percentage (.929) and fifth in average goals against average (2.24). In comparison, Grubauer (18-12-4) ranks 16th in savings percentage (.916) and GAA (2.63).

The Avs begin their last leg of 18 games on Monday in Detroit, the worst team in the NHL, and we could see the newly acquired Michael Hutchinson start on the net to give Francouz a rest. Maybe Grubauer also has a start or two before the playoffs if his recovery allows it.

But if this were a popularity contest, Francouz would get as many starts as he wanted.

Francouz, also known as Frankie, is on the 6-foot list but looks face to face with someone who is 5-10. Part of its charm is the modesty with which it takes. He constantly talks about supporting the star game of teammates in front of him. It is never negative, it is always positive.

"It has been a great reason why we are sitting with six consecutive victories now, and it is not disturbed by anything," Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said of Francouz after Saturday's franchise that marks the eighth consecutive victory on the road . “He just keeps playing his game. He is the best teammate, to be honest with you. He doesn't complain about anything and is very positive. He certainly deserves all this. "

That is spread in hockey. Hockey players always crave a closed locker room with few or no problems. Goalkeepers are typically a different breed, but Francouz promotes cohesion.

Avs coach Jared Bednar called Frankie "Earth salt,quot; last fall.

If that means taking on a challenge with little or no fuss, Bednar did it.

Francouz is the man for the job.