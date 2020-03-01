Paulina Porizkova reveals that she and her family were left out of Ric Ocasek's will

Last year, Ric Ocasek, the beloved leader of the band, The Cars, died at the age of 75. Paulina Porizkova, a Czech supermodel, discovered her body in her Manhattan home. He had been married to her for decades, Vulture reported.

However, Ric and Paulina revealed that they would divorce in 2017, and their divorce proceedings had begun only a few weeks before he died tragically.

After the singer's death, Porizkova told reporters that the man she loved excluded her and her children from another marriage of their own accord, which shocked her to the bottom and left her emotionally hurt.

When she appeared in CBS Sunday Morning, The Czech supermodel explained that the news of being excluded from the will made the grieving process even more difficult. She said she felt hurt by her supposed betrayal.

As noted above, Ocasek eliminated his children with another woman from the will as well. Until his death, Porizkova and Ric remained friendly and cordial and even continued to live together, despite being separated.

In addition, she went to the Rock and Hall of Fame with Ric during her induction ceremony two years ago. The model explained to CBS Sunday Morning that she had invested a large part of her earnings in the relationship, so it was a big surprise to see her removed from the will.

She noted that he will never have an answer as to why he made the decision he made. "And that sucks," the model added. The New York Post, who put his hands on Ric's will, noticed that the musician had changed his will specifically to leave it out of it.

The store says he said he did "because she has abandoned me." Since then, he submitted court documents to try to obtain part of his estate, which has been valued at approximately $ 5 million.

This would not be the first time a celebrity leaves her loved one out of her world. Kirk Douglas did the same to Michael Douglas, although it was reported that there was no resentment between the two about it.



