Ozzy Osbourne says that celebrating with Elton John would lead to the early grave

The Black Sabbath rocker is glad that he has never celebrated with the creator of hits & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; during their good times fed by drugs because they would die young if they did.

Ozzy Osbourne he relieves himself and Elton John they never celebrated together during their heyday of drink and drugs, because they are convinced that it would have led to an early grave.

Both of them Black saturday Star and Elton are famous for living the rock and roll lifestyle when they were much younger, but their paths never crossed during the party, and Ozzy, now sober, counts that as a blessing.

"I don't think we would have made both f ** king reach 90 if we had," the 71-year-old confessed to NME magazine.

"I remember that (manager's wife) Sharon took me to a concert of his (from Elton's) years ago, and his f ** king dressing was like an f ** king bar with all the spirits (spirits) f ** king acquaintances. "

"Then I did seven concerts when I jumped. I said: & # 39; How the hell did you keep singing? & # 39; If I even thought about cocaine, my song would come out the damn window."

Despite their long friendship, Ozzy and Elton recently joined forces in the recording studio, which resulted in the main song of the new rocker album "Crazy Train", "Ordinary Man".