Orange County Democratic Party Office shattered with white nationalist propaganda – Up News Info Los Angeles

– White stickers of nationalist propaganda were placed around the headquarters of the Orange County Democratic Party on Saturday three days before the March 3 primary, according to authorities.

The party said in a press release that the white nationalist group, which they chose not to name "in order to minimize the attention of the press the group can receive," is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. .

The Orange County Democratic Party says it plans to file a police report.

"It is clear that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and repress voters. It will not work," said party president Ada Briceño. "We are united in the strongest possible condemnation of hate. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated. "

Briceño also called on elected Republican officials in the county to speak out against white nationalism, saying: "Our two parties will need to eliminate the hatred of politics and Orange County."