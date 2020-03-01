Oprah Winfrey admits that she still has a lot of pain after the fall of the stage: she made a number on her knee and ankle!

%MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f11% %MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f12%

The beloved presenter of the talk show had a big drop on stage at her Weight Watchers event a couple of days ago and it seems that this fall is still making her suffer. Oprah Winfrey revealed that she has experienced a lot of pain in the knee and ankle after the incident.

As you know, a report from an eyewitness to HollywoodLife shared that ‘Oprah was walking on stage and speaking, giving some words of wisdom to the entire crowd. Suddenly, she tripped back, staggered on the heels she was wearing and fell on her face. "

%MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f13% %MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f14%

The event continued barefoot, abandoning problematic shoes, but only later could fans know how much pain it had as a result.

%MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f15% %MINIFYHTML96c7b40a0ceb963bf3ef967440a9dc1f16%

Sharing a video on his IG account of his interaction with guest Jennifer Lopez in the backstage, Oprah wrote in the caption: & # 39; Thanks to the incredibly challenging Jennifer Lopez who came to the show at this yellow stunner and gave her A new meaning to the word 50. & # 39;

She also mentioned her fall on stage: ‘LA: They turned you on! Despite my fall (which now becomes a meme), you raised me with your energy. Now I go home to freeze my knee and ankle. "

It is very bad to hear that, but his followers quickly sent him much love and support, at least.

"I'm glad you're not badly hurt and I hope it doesn't hurt too much tomorrow," wrote one below the post, while others tried to make her feel better reminding Oprah of great superstars like Jennifer Lopez herself, whom she praised, or Queen Bey have also fallen on stage before.

Before that, Oprah also received help from her lifelong partner Stedman Graham, who was seen running from the backstage to help her up.

Ad

Although the television personality was already up when he arrived on stage, Oprah still recognized his sweet reaction to his fall.



Post views:

0 0