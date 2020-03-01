Oprah Winfrey accepts that it is now a meme for the fall stage during the wellness tour

WENN / Mario Mitsis

Speaking to Gayle King behind the scenes after the incident, the television mogul admits that he did not think about shame, but more about how he would rise again after the fall.

Media Tycoon Oprah Winfrey He is shrugging on his stage during his wellness tour in Los Angeles, accepting that the viral moment is destined to be immortalized forever as a meme.

The superstar was discussing the importance of balance in life at the event on Saturday (February 29) Oprah "Vision 2020: Your life in focus" when she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

An assistant rushed to help her stand up while Oprah laughed at the ironic incident, joking with the crowd, "Wrong shoes!" And in the backstage, the 66-year-old woman insisted that staying with the red face was not Your main concern. That was how she would rise again.

During a backstage conversation with her best friend, the journalist Gayle king, which Oprah later shared in her Instagram history timeline, said: "I didn't even think (about how it would be) embarrassing. I just thought: & # 39; OK, I fell, everyone knows what it's like to fall & # 39 You would prefer not to fall. Mine was: & # 39; I'm falling, I can't get up! & # 39; ".

Subsequently, Oprah recognized the fact that her loss of balance would be ridiculed for years to come, as it was the perfect footage for a meme, but she refused to let it ruin her memories of the show.

"I thought this was a great day despite the fall, which now becomes a meme, I know," he shared in a separate video post.

"I got up. I don't know if there was anything on the floor or if my foot was crooked or what. I had that indication that I was going to fall before, and then, it is what it is …"

Oprah also revealed that she would be resting her leg for the rest of the night.

After thanking your special guest, Jennifer Lopez, for joining her at the tour stop, she wrote: "Now I am going home to freeze my knee and ankle …"

J.Lo was not the only famous guest at the Los Angeles show: Oprah's famous friends, Rita Wilson Y David Oyelowo, were in the audience for the concert, while the actress / singer Julianne Hough He performed a dance during a break in the program.