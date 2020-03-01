Opening ceremony of the Halsey tour involved in a serious car accident

Wenn

The British group Pale Waves is forced to suspend its scheduled performance as an opening act for the singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; After having a car accident.

British pop stars Pale waves had to scrap plans to support Halsey on stage in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, February 28, 2020 after his tour bus was involved in a "serious accident."

The band was on its way to the German capital on Thursday night when the incident occurred, and although few details have been revealed, the musicians reveal that it was bad enough to force the group to attend several upcoming shows on the European tour from "Hitler" closest. , for which Pale Waves was serving as one of the opening acts.

"Last night we were involved in a serious bus accident on the way to the Berlin show," the four-piece article posted on Twitter.

"We were very lucky and nobody was seriously injured, but we can't play in the next shows. We loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to return to the tour very soon."

It is not clear how many dates will be affected, but in addition to European concerts, Pale Waves is billed to join Halsey on his journey through the United Kingdom and Ireland, which starts next week, on March 7, 2020.