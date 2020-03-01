Officials: so far, the virus does not cause changes in the Boston marathon

BOSTON (AP) – This year's Boston Marathon is expected to continue as planned amid global concerns about the new COVID-19 virus, according to marathon officials.

There are no current plans to cancel the April race, the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement on Saturday. Race officials did not say when or how they planned to reach a final decision.

But if the marathon continues, many runners may not even be allowed to participate due to the travel ban.

The Trump administration has temporarily banned anyone traveling to the U.S. UU. From China, which has 763 runners registered in the race. The ban was extended on Saturday to include people from Iran and urged Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

About a third of the 31,000 registered brokers are from outside the US. UU., The Boston Globe reported.