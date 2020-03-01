Officer Arik Matson update: "Making great progress,quot; and the speech is improving – Up News Info

– Waseca police officer Arik Matson is making great strides, according to an update of his CaringBridge website.

On Sunday, the update said Matson has been working hard with his therapy, which includes occupational therapy, physiotherapy and speech therapy.

"His speech continues to improve and his swallowing is so good that we have been able to lift most of his diet restrictions so that the chicken strips return to the menu." His hand-eye coordination also looks much better, although he is not the biggest OT fan, he continues to work hard to overcome it. He has good strength in his left arm and is starting to move more and more. He also walks more and more with a crutch and 2 physiotherapists, "said the post.

%MINIFYHTMLa1bfc9047d6774bddb9f85333d216a4111% %MINIFYHTMLa1bfc9047d6774bddb9f85333d216a4112%

To prevent Matson from overstimulating while in therapy, his health care team has established a "no visitors,quot; rule for now.

"We will let people know when the restrictions have been lifted. Until then, know that we are grateful for every prayer you send us and every greeting we receive when we return home," he said.

Matson was shot on January 6 while responding to the report of a suspicious person in a backyard. Tyler Janovsky, thirty-seven, is charged with multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.