Nuggets offensive explodes in victory over NBA defending champion Toronto Raptors – Up News Info

March madness descended Sunday at the Pepsi Center with an intensity of playoffs between the Nuggets and the Raptors.

When Nikola Jokic handed out a full court pass to help a Gary Harris tray at the end of the room, the sand burst. Jokic earned his 12th triple-double of the season and Denver defeated the defending NBA champions, 133-118. Eight Nuggets players scored in double figures, and the team combined to achieve 38 assists and 73 points in the first half.

The Raptors, without the injured centers Marc Gasol (hamstrings) and Serge Ibaka (knee), were forced to play smaller defenses against Jokic. The All-Star Nuggets flourished with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokic is now tied with LeBron James for the second triple more this season.

The showcase in the afternoon featured two teams desperate for a recovery performance. Denver entered after a beating of 29 points in the Clippers on Friday. Toronto had lost two consecutive games at home against the Bucks and the Hornets. Each franchise is struggling to keep planting playoffs near the top of their respective conference.

Jamal Murray dominated the first 12 minutes. The Nuggets point guard made his first six shots from the field, including five straight from a 3-point range, to record 17 points in the first quarter. The Nuggets caught fire from the deep, hitting nine consecutive shots behind the goal, and started the second with 40 great points.

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. registered with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He finished a two-handed blow through contact in the third quarter and converted the unique opportunity. Porter's statistical line: 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes played. Three early fouls at Mason Plumlee also led the 6-foot 9-foot reserve forward, Vlatko Cancar, to win surprise minutes (his thirteenth appearance this season).

Despite the Nuggets' score explosion in the first quarter, the Raptors kept a surprising distance in the second, and a triple of Kyle Lowry at the 4:36 mark tied the game at 60 each. But Murray changed his warm hand to reserve the small forward Torrey Craig, who contributed 12 points in the second quarter, and Denver entered at halftime leading 73-69 behind the fantastic movement of the ball: 26 assists in 27 shots.

Things got agitated in the third quarter with a slower pace of play due to the challenges of a pair of coaches, 13 faults combined and an arena with sold out tickets, which made his discontent known (loudly) for The team of officers. Denver scored 100 points to start the fourth quarter and only had 4 points ahead.

But the Nuggets did not give up their leadership once in a tough Sunday victory.

Denver did so without starting forward Paul Millsap, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday's loss to the Clippers. It was determined questionable before the start of the match and was discarded. Grant got his 22nd start of the season instead of Millsap, and Grant finished with 16 points, six assists and three rebounds.

The Nuggets return to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday night for a winable showdown against the Warriors with the worst record in the NBA (13-47).