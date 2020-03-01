Nuggets agree to contract purchase with Jordan McRae – Up News Info

The Nuggets agreed to a purchase contract with escort Jordan McRae after only four games with the team, a league source confirmed to Mike Singer of Up News Info on Sunday.

McRae, 28, was acquired by Wizards exchange on February 6 for owner Shabazz Napier. Apparently, McRae's length (6 feet 5 inches, 179 pounds) and production in Washington, with an average of 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, could be an asset at the Denver bank. Now, it is clear that he was not part of the franchise's long-term plans.

McRae had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in his Denver debut against the Spurs, but his role has declined since then. And McRae showed visible frustration upon returning to the team's bench when he was defeated with 18 seconds remaining in an uneven victory against the Timberwolves on February 23.

